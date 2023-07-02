Home » Miguel Ángel Mendoza is appointed as the new Tourism advisor for Itaipu Binacional
Copy of the appointment of the new Itaipu Tourism advisor.

By determination of the General Directorate of Itaipu Binacional, Miguel Ángel Mendoza Alfonzo was appointed to serve as Tourism advisor for the hydroelectric plant. The resolution for his appointment bears the number DET / GP-0152 / 2023, dated June 28, 2023 and was signed by the Paraguayan CEO, Manuel María Cáceres and the Brazilian CEO, Enio Verri.

In the operative part, the document makes the measure official and expresses the following: Seeing and Considering: the temporary validity of the Statute of 01.28.1966 Determination No. DET/GP-G8/0028/2022 of 03.02.2022: in use of the Attributions conferred by the Statute and the Internal Regulations of the Entity, the Paraguayan General Director and the Brazilian General Director determine: Article 1st. Appoint Miguel Ángel Mendoza Alfonzo to exercise the function of Advisor of Tourism-AT.GP, replacing Juan Manuel Azuaga; Article 2 – This Determination enters into force as of the date and nullifies any previous provision to the contrary.

