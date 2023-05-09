Home » Milan Stock Exchange yielding, caution prevails in view of US inflation, Bpm runs, oil down, luxury From Reuters
Milan Stock Exchange yielding, caution prevails in view of US inflation, Bpm runs, oil down, luxury From Reuters

© Reuters. A woman in front of the entrance to the Milan Stock Exchange. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN (Reuters) – Weaker indices at Piazza Affari on a day full of corporate results that influence stock prices with investors more inclined to make rather than buy.

A similar situation also occurs in the rest of the European markets with traders preferring not to take a position while waiting for tomorrow’s important data on US inflation.

The data on Chinese imports also weighed heavily, which suffered a sharp contraction in April, according to data released this morning, while exports grew at a slower pace.

At around 12.35 the index was down by 0.51%. Volumes around 740 million euros.

Among the featured titles:

Banks stand out, even today, in particular Banco Bpm (BIT:) which rips with a leap of 5%, while Banca Mps (BIT:) retraces gains (-1.9%) after a flare at the start and a volatile trend following results for the quarter well above market expectations. The share of the Sienese bank had also risen significantly yesterday and, therefore, post-results, it undergoes some sales due to profit-taking. The Bestinver daily underlines that “Banco Bpm (BIT:) does not incorporate any speculative contribution on the share’s fair value in terms of M&A potential”.

The big Unicredit (BIT:) e Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:), while Bper (BIT:) is up 2%.

Down the luxury sector penalized by Chinese data. Moncler (BIT:) down 1.2%, Cucinelli (BIT:) down around 2%.

Realize on Juventus (BIT:) (-0.4%) after yesterday’s race.

Forte Brembo (BIT:) up 3% on results and improved revenue estimates for 2023.

The oil sector was negative with Saipem (BIT:) down 2.2% and Eni (BIT:) down 1.2%.

(Giancarlo Navach, editing Stefano Bernabei)

