News

Milan, the first incendiary device catches fire in the street: the intervention of the forensic

Two homemade incendiary devices without explosives were found near a building in via Larga 26 in Milan between the offices of Moby and where the Lebanese consulate is based. The alarm was triggered after the discovery of a package from which two skeins of electric cables emerged noticed by a passer-by. After seeing a first paco catch fire in the street, a second was blasted twice by the bomb squad. On the package was a note with an Arabic inscription: ‘Will be out in three minutes’.
