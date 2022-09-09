Two homemade incendiary devices without explosives were found near a building in via Larga 26 in Milan between the offices of Moby and where the Lebanese consulate is based. The alarm was triggered after the discovery of a package from which two skeins of electric cables emerged noticed by a passer-by. After seeing a first paco catch fire in the street, a second was blasted twice by the bomb squad. On the package was a note with an Arabic inscription: ‘Will be out in three minutes’.

Video by Edoardo Bianchi

01:30