Verstappen in the event of pole will start in the third row, Perez at least from the sixth. In the queue Tsunoda, Sainz and Hamilton are playing for the back of the grid. Bottas loses 15 places

Sent to Monza Andrea Cremonesi

Who will start last Sunday on the starting grid? The question is not so obvious with the ballet of penalties that will undoubtedly revolutionize the list of times that will come out of qualifying (direct at 4 pm on Tv8 and Sky). It is not easy to identify the criteria: the twentieth box should belong to Yuki Tsunoda who, the first driver in history to take penalties for excessive recalls (5), took the opportunity to mount a sixth power unit.

contact — The other seat in the last row should be played Lewis Hamiltonwho mounted the fourth power unit (sacrifice necessary because Brixworth did not have enough time to repair the damaged unit in the violent contact with the ground at Spa, after the collision with Fernando Alonso) and Carlos Sainz, which also added the fifth engine, a new gearbox and the third battery to the new hybrid. Both the seven-time world champion and the Ferrari driver are forced by regulation to start from the back of the grid. Then, there is Valtteri Bottas which must serve 15 seats for having mounted the sixth 6-cylinder Ferrari, the seventh turbo and the seventh MGU-H.

Due red bull retrocesse — If Red Bull confirms the penalties announced yesterday, without adding other elements to the powertrain of their drivers, Max Verstappen (fifth internal combustion engine) should move back 5 places, so in the event of a virtual pole (as in Spa he will retire the Pirelli wheel, but the pole will be assigned to the first driver behind him without penalty) he will be in the third row with the sixth time , Sergio Perez who has mounted the fourth internal combustion engine instead should lose ten and consequently take off at least from the fifth row. Difficult since yesterday he did not do better than the sixth time, more than 7 tenths behind Sainz.