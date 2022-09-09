A speech full of emotion and feeling that of re Carlo III in his first public outing as a sovereign. “In the years that Queen Elizabeth II ruled, nations prospered. Our values ​​have remained and must remain constant. The role and duty of the monarchy will remain, as will the responsibility of the sovereigns to the Church of England, in which I deeply believe “as well as” in our parliamentary system. The Queen has served with devotion and I promise to do the same in accordance with constitutional principles. ” So said Charles III in the speech broadcast by the BBC24 hours after the announcement of the death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The emotion for the mother

“My mother was an example, I will serve you all my life,” added King Charles III. The new king of England has vowed that he will rule “with love, respect and loyalty. My life will change, of course, as I assume my responsibilities. I will no longer be able to devote time to the matters I have at heart but I know this will continue in the hands of other trusted people “. King Charles pledged in his address to the nation to “serve” the monarchy and the peoples linked to the British crown until the end of his life, according to the example of his mother Elizabeth II, and to do so “with loyalty” some that are the faith or beliefs. At the same time he underlined his “deep rootedness”, also inherited from his mother, in the faith of the Anglican Christian Church, a confession of which the kings of the Windsor house are nominally head. “My mother was an inspiration all her life, throughout the world there is a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years that my mother as Queen has served the peoples of so many nations. In 1947 on her 21st birthday in a broadcast she promised to Commonwealth to dedicate his entire life, whether it was long or short, to the service of his people: this was more than a promise, it was a personal and profound commitment that characterized his entire life. He made sacrifices in the name of a sense of duty “.

“Love” for Harry and Meghan. William Prince of Wales

“I express my love for Prince Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their life overseas“King Charles III also added. And he then named his son William the new Prince of Wales:” Today I am proud to make William Prince of Wales, a title I have been privileged to bear for much of my life and service. “.

“I count on the loving help of my beloved wife Camilla”

“This is also a time of change for my family. I am counting on my loving help beloved wife Camilla. In recognition of her loyal public service of hers since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen consort, “Charles III said in his speech, praising Camilla’s” devotion to duty “.