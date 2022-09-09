Today the Board of Directors of Toscana Aeroporti, a company listed on Euronext Milan of the Italian Stock Exchange and which manages the airports of Florence and Pisa, approved the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2022. These results show an increase of + 247.2% (compared to the first half of 2021) of operating revenues which increased to 41.4 million euros; but also a positive Ebitda of 4.5 million euros compared to the negative value of 8.3 million euros in the first half of 2021.

Finally, net financial debt amounted to 106.2 million euros compared to 98.7 million euros at 31 December 2021 and 107.5 million euros at 30 June 2021.

In the first half of the year, 2.8 million passengers managed by the Tuscan Airport System, a figure in strong growth (+ 593%) compared to the same period of 2021, but still down by 25.9% compared to pre- Covid of 2019.