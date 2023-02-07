The overall deviation of the national climate annual scene in 2023. The China Meteorological Administration’s regular press conference on February 6 stated that the National Climate Center has made preliminary judgments on my country’s overall climate conditions this year. The overall climate situation in the country in 2023 will be generally deviated, and extreme weather and climate events still show a trend of frequent and strong occurrence. In response to this year’s climate situation, the National Climate Center suggested that the southern regions of my country should focus on preventing persistent high-temperature weather in summer to ensure energy supply during the peak summer; coastal regions should also focus on strengthening typhoon defenses; northern regions should focus on preventing heavy rains, floods and The secondary disasters such as urban waterlogging caused by it; the western region should improve the prevention of geological disasters caused by heavy rainfall and other risks.

domestic yesterdaysoybean mealPrice increased. On February 6, the DCE soybean meal futures price closed up, among which the main 2305 contract closed up 1.34% to 3922 yuan/ton, and the spot price of 43% protein soybean meal in coastal areas was 4570-4710 yuan/ton, an increase of 30-60 yuan compared with before the festival / ton, including 4,630-4,710 yuan/ton in North China, 4,570-4,680 yuan/ton in East China, and 4,620-4,700 yuan/ton in South China. Brazil’s harvest progressed slowly, and US soybeans fluctuated at high levels. Waiting for the guidance of this week’s key report, the continuous increase in soybean meal positions increased, and spot quotations rose accordingly.

After the Spring Festival, the operating rate of oil plants rebounded, coupled with the rebound of futures prices, the spot basis quotations weakened slightly. On February 6, the spot basis price of ordinary protein soybean meal in Liaoning Dalian was M2305+780 yuan/ton, the spot price price in Tianjin was M2305+710 yuan/ton, the spot price price in Shandong Rizhao was M2305+690 yuan/ton, and the spot price price in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu was The price difference is M2305+670 yuan/ton, and the spot price in Dongguan, Guangdong is M2305+690 yuan/ton, a decrease of 20-40 yuan/ton compared with the same period last week.

Last week, the start-up of the oil plant was still in the recovery stage, and the crushing volume was less than the arrival volume.soybeansInventory has rebounded sharply compared with before the holiday. Monitoring shows that as of the end of last week, the commercial inventory of soybeans imported by major oil factories across the country was 5.28 million tons, an increase of 990,000 tons over the same period last week, an increase of 840,000 tons over the same period last month, and an increase of 1.98 million tons over the same period last year. In the later stage, attention should be paid to the pressing rhythm of oil mills and the performance of feed demand.

In the first week after the Spring Festival holiday, the start-up of oil factories has not yet returned to normal levels, and the downstream has picked up goods one after another, and the soybean meal inventory has dropped slightly. On February 3, the soybean meal inventory of major domestic oil factories was 460,000 tons, a decrease of 70,000 tons over the same period last week, a decrease of 130,000 tons over the same period last month, an increase of 140,000 tons over the same period of the previous year, and an increase of 90,000 tons over the same period of the past three years. tons. The recent breeding profits are not good, the price of pigs and grains has entered the first-level warning range of excessive decline, and the demand for feed consumption is weak, but the start of purchase and storage will play a supporting role in pig prices.

