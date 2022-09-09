[Epoch Times, September 9, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Luo Ya and Cheng Jing interviewed and reported) The Ministry of Education of the Communist Party of China recently released a white paper saying that in the next five years, “the shortage of cybersecurity personnel will still reach 3.27 million.” Analysts believe that the CCP needs such a large “cyber security army” to maintain internal stability and external cyber warfare.

CCTV News reported on Wednesday (7th) that according to the Ministry of Education’s “White Paper on Cybersecurity Talents’ Actual Combat Capability”, 34 domestic colleges and universities have set up first-level disciplines in cyberspace security. By 2027, the shortage of network security personnel will reach 3.27 million, and the shortage of practical talents will become more prominent. However, the talent training scale of colleges and universities is 30,000 people per year, and many industries are facing the dilemma of insufficient network security talents.

The white paper said that the most important thing that the employing department pays attention to when recruiting is the actual combat ability of network security, and the actual combat ability of network security talents is classified into four types: “offensive and defensive actual combat ability”, “vulnerability mining ability”, “engineering development ability” and “combat effectiveness evaluation ability”. .

“Cyber ​​Security Actual Combat” The CCP First Serves Politics

In this regard, Mr. Zhang, a doctor of law in Beijing, analyzed the Epoch Times that this so-called “cyberspace security” involves at least three parts, commercial, civilian and official political.

He believes that the first is to serve the official government, or political network security; the other is purely commercial enterprises, companies, sole proprietorships, and individual industrial and commercial households, that is, commercial cyberspace security;

The third part is the civilian network, which can be personal or non-commercial legal person organizations, such as the so-called public institutions with the characteristics of the CCP, which can be divided into these three parts.

Mr. Zhang said that there is no doubt that if the CCP official publishes this white paper, its so-called cyberspace security will definitely bear the brunt of the cybersecurity of political and public power, and will definitely not first consider the cybersecurity of commercial and civilian use.

“If it is for commercial cyberspace security, such as Alibaba, Alipay, Tencent and other big companies, he will use this market method to recruit cybersecurity talents without the government’s consideration.”

The CCP is against democracy and the people

Furthermore, Mr. Zhang said that the CCP’s release of this political cybersecurity can be divided into two parts. In the eyes of the CCP, one is the so-called Western hostile forces in their eyes, attacking it from the outside through the Internet.

On the other hand, it is aimed at domestic dissidents, “human rights lawyers, underground religions, Internet giants, etc. He defines them as vulnerable groups and attacks them from the inside. In short, his cyberspace security focus must be what he considers political hostile forces. .”

Mr. Wu, a white-collar graduate from Peking University, also told The Epoch Times that the work corresponding to the cyberspace security major is responsible for network monitoring and stability maintenance internally, and cyber warfare attack and defense externally, which requires the support of corresponding computer network technology. It’s not the kind of 50 cents who is responsible for posting on the Internet and washing the ground.

Mr. Wu believes that the CCP’s shouting about the lack of people should be related to the CCP’s many ambitions in the field of network technology. These ambitions include strengthening internal network monitoring and maintaining stability, so that there are no dead ends; they also include attacking and defending external networks; with the blessing of network security, the external infiltration of the Wumao Internet Army will also become easier.

Internet security personnel outnumber soldiers, the CCP needs to rely on lies to maintain its rule

Regarding the talent gap of more than 3 million mentioned in the white paper, Mr. Zhang said, “This number is really scary. The total number of the CCP’s army, the navy, the army, and the rocket army, plus the armed police force, may be nearly 3 million people. After disarmament, the traditional army is very small.”

The number of new cyberspace security talents will be 3.27 million, Mr. Zhang said, “That number is an army force. An army force for cyber operations is equivalent to the total number of the CCP’s army and armed police force.

He said, “How much money does the national finance need to spend to support such a huge cyber army, and it has to squeeze another layer of the hard-earned money of the common people.”

Judge Chen, who is retired from the mainland, also believes that the authorities’ move is mainly to effectively exercise information control over the citizens and the official release of a single source of information.

He said that totalitarian countries are afraid of the truth and need to rely on lies to maintain their rule. There are no lies, the cost of pure violence is too high, the moral hazard is too high, and the revolt of the awakened people is stronger, but no matter what, totalitarian rule is not sustainable.

Regarding the CCP’s recruitment of the Internet security army at this time, Mr. Zhang believes that this is also the CCP’s own serious lack of security and a serious sense of crisis. It is no longer possible to view the CCP with normal logic. And they can only be evaluated by the thinking of such eccentric devils as Mao Zedong, Stalin, Ceausescu, and Hitler.

He said that the CCP cadres at all levels also have the mindset of Red Guards. They look at anyone around them all the time, wondering if they are the enemy, whether they want to subvert me, and whether they want to use the computer network in addition to using violence to subvert me. to subvert me? Now it has reached this level of intoxication and madness.

