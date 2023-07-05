Home » Miles of traffic jams after a truck fire on the A1 near Melk
Miles of traffic jams after a truck fire on the A1 near Melk

Miles of traffic jams after a truck fire on the A1 near Melk

According to police, the fire may have started from the car’s cooling compressor. The heavy vehicle was severely damaged and there were no injuries. The A1 was temporarily blocked between Ybbs and Amstetten-Ost, up to 14 kilometers of traffic jams developed.

According to the state police department of Lower Austria, the 37-year-old truck driver noticed smoke in the footwell of the driver’s cab around 9 a.m. He steered the car onto the hard shoulder and got out. Shortly thereafter, the flames spread – “very quickly”, as it was said in a broadcast. The truck caught fire and the fire also spread to a noise barrier.

The volunteer fire brigades in Ybbs, Blindenmarkt, Kemmelbach and Amstetten were requested. At 9.45 a.m. it was “fire out”. According to Asfinag, the blocking of the A1 lasted until around 1 p.m. Since the fire had occurred on a bridge, the highway was checked by a structural engineer.

