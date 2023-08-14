Home » Section closed due to fire on the Amalfi coast reopens – News
Section closed due to fire on the Amalfi coast reopens

Section closed due to fire on the Amalfi coast reopens

Late today in the evening, the stretch of the 163 Amalfitana state road, from km 39.400 to km 39.600, between the municipalities of Maiori and Cetara, in the province of Salerno, will be reopened to traffic. Anas makes it known.


The stretch had been closed yesterday due to a fire, which was later put out: the reopening will take place in an alternating one-way manner managed with a traffic light system.

