Hosts immediately ahead with Zaccagni, but Spalletti’s team turns it upside down with Kim and the wild Georgian. Milan reached the top of the standings

Napoli reaches Milan at the top of the standings, waiting for the results of Rome and Atalanta. At the Olimpico Spalletti’s team’s winning comeback against the former Sarri’s Lazio. The goals from Kim and Kvaratskhelia overturn the game and the result after the Biancoceleste advantage with Zaccagni at the start. A crescendo of Napoli that re-embraces the three points after two draws in a row. Lazio’s first defeat, unable to repeat itself at the level of victory with Inter and in the long run to keep up with Napoli.

KIM REPLIES TO ZACCAGNI — Sarri confirms the initial eleven of the match drawn on the Sampdoria field as a whole: Luis Alberto is the owner for the second time in a row. The match was mirrored on a tactical level as Spalletti relied on 4-3-3. Six changes compared to the team that drew against Lecce (six changes also on Wednesday). In defense, Rrahmani and Mario Rui meet again; in midfield Lobotka and Zielinski; forward, Lozano and Kvaratskhelia. Teams collected and compact. From the first buu curve towards Anguissa and Osimhen. At 4 ‘, Felipe Anderson slips on the right, a cross hooked by Zaccagni, who strikes Meret from a distance with an angled shot. Lazio in the lead with the first goal of the season from the former Verona winger. Napoli immediately tried to verticalize the game: attack with Zielinski, stopped by Milinkovic. Sarri’s team very determined in pressing, starting with the attackers. Biancocelesti insidious in the restarts: new sprint by Anderson who tries to trigger Luis Alberto, resolves Di Lorenzo with a diagonal. Naples in trouble in the offensive maneuver. Osimhen anticipated by Romagnoli. Kvaratskhelia takes the ball away from Milinkovic, runs towards the area, frames the goal, but Provedel saves. At 36 ‘, a large number from the Georgian: straight right from outside the area that stamps the post. Two minutes later, Napoli equalized. Zielinski’s corner from the left, Kim’s powerful header hitting the post, Provedel tries to move the ball away, but it has already crossed the goal line. Network validated by passing from the goal line Technology. Napoli galvanized from 1-1. At 44 ‘, a very hard air collision between Marusic and Lozano, who has just hit his head (high). Both remain on the ground: they lose blood. Lozano, wounded in the cheekbone, leaves the field on a stretcher, Politano enters. Marusic comes back with a turban. A wave of indecent choirs towards Naples. At the interval at 1-1. See also Uefa lists: Rome without Wijnaldum, Lazio excludes Fares. Fiorentina renounces Benassi

OVERTAKE WITH KVARA — At the start of the recovery, the race was immediately in full swing. Politano puts in the fourth, cuts half the pitch and serves Kvaratskhelia, who, however, is anticipated to shoot by the timely exit of Provedel. Who at 5 ‘is ready to reject a Zielinski gore. Osimhen post on header. Naples to the assault; Kvaratskhelia kicks high from a very favorable position. Rhythms that grow. At 8 ‘Sarri rebalances Lazio: space for Vecino and Pedro in place of Luis Alberto and Zaccagni. But at 16 ‘a cross from Anguissa unleashes Kvaratskhelia’s first intention: there is no escape for Provedel and Napoli take the lead. Fourth league goal for the Georgian. Lazio protests at 21 ‘: in the area Mario Rui tugs Lazzari, hit in the face: Sozza does not intervene. Two substitutions in Napoli: Elmas and Raspadori take over Zielinski and Kvaratskhelia. Lazio is released: Meret flies on an attempt by Anderson. At 30 ‘, Sarri lets in Basic in place of Cataldi, Vecino moves to the direction. Claims Lazio for a knockdown in the area of ​​Milinkovic. Napoli skillfully controls the game. In Lazio enter Hysaj and Cancellieri for Lazzari and Felipe Anderson. The biancocelesti are squeezed in search of a draw: Basic and Pedro try. Four minutes of high tension recovery time. Spalletti inserts Ndombele and Olivera for Lobotka and Mario Rui. However, Napoli has the game in hand and pockets the three points that smell of first place and new ambitions.

