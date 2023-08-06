Military parade in commemoration of the 204th anniversary of the Battle of Boyacá

This Monday, August 7, 204 years of the Battle of Boyacá and 213 years of the National Army are commemorated.

The Battle of Boyacá is recognized as the most transcendental confrontation for the independence of Colombia, guaranteeing the success of the Liberation Campaign led by Simón Bolívar. This historic event took place on August 7, 1819, at the Teatinos River crossing, and culminated in the mass surrender of the royalist division, marking a milestone in the fight for freedom and the emancipation of the country.

In Huila, this very significant date will be commemorated with various events that will pay homage to the heroes of independence and to the soldiers who, day by day, demonstrate their courage and commitment in defense of the homeland. In several municipalities of the region, activities will be carried out to remember the bravery of those who with courage, determination and pride liberated Colombia.

The main activity will take place at 10:00 in the morning in the Plaza de Banderas of the Government of Huila. There, with an emotional Military Parade, the men and women of the Ninth Brigade will ratify their commitment to the Opita people, willing to protect what they love most: security, peace and freedom for all citizens.

For more than two centuries, soldiers have fought against illegal armed actors, protecting the civilian population from fear and threats that threaten life and fundamental rights. They have safeguarded sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence and constitutional order, showing unwavering courage and unparalleled sacrifice in defense of the nation.

On this day of commemoration and homage, the people of Huila join the National Army to recognize the valuable work of its soldiers and to remember the legacy of those who forged freedom.

