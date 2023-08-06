Football: Cagliari, 1-1 with Brest in the friendly in France – Football

Cagliari draw 1-1 at the “Francis-Le Blé” stadium against the hosts of Brest, a team that plays in Ligue 1, the top French division.





It was the last friendly for the team coached by Ranieri: the first official match of the season is scheduled at the Domus next Saturday, in the Italian Cup against Palermo.





The coach, still waiting for reinforcements in attack, initially lined up Pavoletti in front with Luvumbo, but very wide in support on the left. Defense and back four, Cagliari left the initiative to the landlords risking little or nothing.





For the French, a cross of Chardonnet with beaten Scuffet. For Cagliari in the first half only a good chance with Deiola.





In the second half in the 12th minute the great goal of Brest’s advantage with the former Inter Satriano: shot from outside and uncatchable ball for Scuffet.





Cagliari equalized in the 25th minute with Pavoletti: the striker asked for and obtained from Augello, with a free kick on the left, the ball on his head. And with the best shot in his repertoire, he made it one-one.





Ranieri rested new signing Shomurodov on the bench. Cagliari now returns to Sardinia: training resumes on Monday.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

