News

by admin
The economist José Luis Magaña spoke this Monday on the Platform program about the Millennials generation of El Salvador, who are currently in the range of 27 to 42 years of age.

Magaña stressed that in the country not all millennials have the same access to technology, the same access to education, employment, among others. In addition, she added that it is this generation that is consolidating in the labor market, and they are the ones who will support the pension systems of the generations that are currently retiring.

He added that according to data from the 2021 ONEC multipurpose survey of 19,000 families, there are 6.1 million inhabitants in the country, of which 1.5 million are in the millennial generation range; 1 in 4 people are from this generation in the country.

Of these, 412,000 have formal employment, that is, 1 in 4; It also detailed that 1 in 3 men have formal employment, on the other hand, 1 in 5 women have formal employment. “Now here we are seeing that access to formal employment continues to be restricted for the millennial generation, and those who do not access formal employment in the country, remain like the majority in the country, who are in the informal sector”.

Finally, he explained that 53% of men have informal work, that is, almost half of millennials work in this sector, and 1 in 3 women also, that is to say that in access to formal and informal work, there is a greater limitation for women than for men, concluded Magaña.

