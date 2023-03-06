A decisive week will be the one they will have Millionaires and DIM to gain access to the group stage of the Libertadores Cup. On the one hand, Gamero’s team will receive Atlético Mineiro at the El Campín stadium, and on the other, Medellín will be a visitor to Magallanes de Chile, in Rancagua.

While the albiazul team achieved their classification against the Catholic University of Ecuador, where they won 2-1 on aggregate, the DIM achieved it against another Ecuadorian team. El Nacional sought to give suspense to the Medellínafter they tied two goals at the Liga de Quito stadium and started winning in the second leg at the Atanasio Girardot.

Now, the two Colombian teams will seek access to the group stage with two tough rivals, such as Mineiro and Magallanes, who reached the next round of the Libertadores Cup against Carabobo from Venezuela and Always Ready from Bolivia, respectively.

Millonarios will seek su pase to groups against Mineiro



“It’s going to be a difficult game, against a very good team and with a full stadium. We’re going to work to give our best and bring a good result to Bogotá”mentioned Pedrinho, one of the alternatives that Mineiro has to visit the country’s capital, in a meeting that will surely have many emotions.

The ambassador team is motivated by their victories in the BetPlay League, in addition to advancing against Católica de Ecuador, after a game that looked difficult, but which ended up being favorable for millionaireswhich knew how to overcome the score.

The DIM will play with a historic player from Chile



Although his popularity is not very great, Chilean Magellan He has remained in the history of soccer in that country for being champion of the first tournament of the first division of southern soccer, in addition to sending the stop in the arrival of that sport in that country.

However, he is motivated by the 6-1 aggregate against the Bolivian team and hopes to have a good presentation at the El Teniente de Rancagua stadium, in order to reach the return match at the Atanasio Girardot with an advantage.

At what time and where can Millonarios and DIM be seen in the Copa Libertadores?



The two Colombian teams will play this Wednesday March 8, from 5 pm with the match between Magallanes vs. DIM, and from 7:30 pm Millonarios will receive Atlético Mineiro. Both matches can be seen on ESPN and Star+.