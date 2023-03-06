Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has become the second film in the Cinematic Universe Marvel to receive a low rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The trickle of criticism of the latest film of the MCU it’s not encouraging.

The film has so far received a dismal 53% on the TV and movie reviews website, making it the second lowest rated film in the MCU.

The lowest is Eternals, with 47%. Oh.

Slant Magazine film critic Derek Smith said it was a tepid way to kick off Phase Five.

Wrote: “Quantum seems less like the beginning of a new phase of the films of Marvel than a retread tired of adventures that we have already lived ».

He added that although the filmmakers were trying to set a more “ominous” tone for the trilogy, the “overabundance of unconvincing green screen” made it come to naught.

Deadline writer Pete Hammond also said the film failed to break new ground, as it’s nothing we haven’t seen before.

He said: “I have to confess I’m sick of the witchcraft and fire effects that so many of these comic book movies revel in. Mix it up next time guys.

For her part, Mashable’s Kristy Puncho said the film doesn’t tap into what made the franchise successful in the first place.

He said: “With all this, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is a chaotic and woefully unfunny mess who has forgotten why his hero was so funny.”

But alas! Hope is not to be completely lost, as some have rated the film positively.

Grant Watson, a writer for Fiction Machine, called it a “wonderfully enjoyable blockbuster”.

Laura Clifford of Reeling Reviews praised it for creating a new purpose and a new world, making it “more entertaining than its predecessor”.

To bring you up to date, the film will follow Ant-Man and the Waspwho find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures as they embark on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprise their roles as superheroes.

Joining Rudd and Lilly are Kathryn Newton, Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Bill Murray, Michael Douglas, and Samuel L. Jackson.

Peyton Reed is directing, with Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard serving as producers and Jeff Loveness serving as head writer.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It is scheduled to premiere on February 16.

