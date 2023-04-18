Home » Guangming.com and others jointly launched the national style song “Meeting in the Wind” to celebrate National Security Education Day_Guangming.com
Guangming.com and others jointly launched the national style song "Meeting in the Wind" to celebrate National Security Education Day

April 15, 2023 is the eighth national security education day for all. In order to strengthen national security education, enhance the awareness of network security among the whole people, and further implement the important idea of ​​a network power, Guangming.com, “China Information Security” magazine, and 360 Group jointly launched the national style song “Meeting in the Wind” with the theme of network security.

The national style song

2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The eighth National Security Education Day for All is based on the theme of “implementing the overall national security concept, enhancing national security awareness and literacy of the whole people, and consolidating the social foundation for a new development pattern guaranteed by a new security pattern”. In the information age, cyberspace has gradually become the “fifth space” after land, sea, sky and outer space. Cybersecurity is related to the long-term stability of the country, it is related to economic and social development and the well-being of the people, and it is an important part of national security. The national style songs skillfully integrate the concepts of network security and digital security, with a half-literary style and elegant artistic conception, showing the development achievements of my country’s new era of network security.

The song was produced by a small onion team and the network security channel of Guangming.com. The lyrics were written by Xiaoliu, the music was composed by a line, arranged by Fu Hongyu, sung by Feng Sheng, and Zhou Mingcong was the producer of a small onion. The works are based on the unique perspective of “post-90s” cutting-edge musicians and Internet media practitioners. The music style is mainly based on the diversified fusion of popular and classical styles. It presents a strong traditional Chinese cultural atmosphere and highlights the creative attitude of “inheritance and innovation”. In particular, the songs entrust the soul of traditional culture with Peking opera singing, realize the fusion and collision of “old” and “new”, and play the “national style and elegance” of network security in the new era.

The national style song

　　

“Meeting in the Wind”

——I would like to present this song to the Eighth National Security Education Day for All

　　

Yin Qingfeng meet

Look up and see the changing winds and clouds

go uphill and downhill

to define a new world

　　

Guancang Haixinghan

Microcosmic changes

sun moon star light

everything is connected

　　

I travel through the online world

“See” the threat to be safe

Thousands of odes are endless, the lights of thousands of families shine on Shenzhou

hold your hand

Together we share weal and woe in the online world

For this scene

Drink the sky with you

　　

I look to the top of the sky

Guarding your network is about security

Singing high and singing a great family and country aspirations reward

how many dreams

Also look at the people of our generation are all romantic

for the comer

Drink the sky with you

　　

The national style song

　　

　　Produced by:Guangming.com, China Information Security Magazine, 360 Group

　　Producer:Young Valley

　　Director system:Zhang Ning, Wei Hua

　　General planning:Li Zhengwei, Li Gang

　　Coordinating:Liu Hao, Kong Fanxin, Wang Yihan, Xiang Jizhi

　　singing:Wind Sheng

　　Lyricist:little six

　　Composition:Zhou Mingcong/A trace

　　Arranger:Fu Hongyu

　　harmony:Chen Yongtao

　　read:Wind Sheng

　　Vocal Producer:Zhou Mingcong/A trace

　　Audio editing:Liu Hui

　　Mixing/Mastering:jodson

　　Recording studio:C02RecordingStudio

　　Producer:A [email protected]周明萌

　　Production team:“A Shallot” Music Team, Guangming Network Network Security Channel

　　MV production:Liu Hao

　　poster design:Zhang Lijiao

　　

The national style song

More information welcome to pay attentionGuangming Network Network Security Channel

[
责编：张秋菊 ]

