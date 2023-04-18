Guangming.com and others jointly launched the national style song “Meeting in the Wind” to celebrate National Security Education Day_Guangming.com

April 15, 2023 is the eighth national security education day for all. In order to strengthen national security education, enhance the awareness of network security among the whole people, and further implement the important idea of ​​a network power, Guangming.com, “China Information Security” magazine, and 360 Group jointly launched the national style song “Meeting in the Wind” with the theme of network security.

2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The eighth National Security Education Day for All is based on the theme of “implementing the overall national security concept, enhancing national security awareness and literacy of the whole people, and consolidating the social foundation for a new development pattern guaranteed by a new security pattern”. In the information age, cyberspace has gradually become the “fifth space” after land, sea, sky and outer space. Cybersecurity is related to the long-term stability of the country, it is related to economic and social development and the well-being of the people, and it is an important part of national security. The national style songs skillfully integrate the concepts of network security and digital security, with a half-literary style and elegant artistic conception, showing the development achievements of my country’s new era of network security.

The song was produced by a small onion team and the network security channel of Guangming.com. The lyrics were written by Xiaoliu, the music was composed by a line, arranged by Fu Hongyu, sung by Feng Sheng, and Zhou Mingcong was the producer of a small onion. The works are based on the unique perspective of “post-90s” cutting-edge musicians and Internet media practitioners. The music style is mainly based on the diversified fusion of popular and classical styles. It presents a strong traditional Chinese cultural atmosphere and highlights the creative attitude of “inheritance and innovation”. In particular, the songs entrust the soul of traditional culture with Peking opera singing, realize the fusion and collision of “old” and “new”, and play the “national style and elegance” of network security in the new era.

“Meeting in the Wind”

——I would like to present this song to the Eighth National Security Education Day for All

Yin Qingfeng meet

Look up and see the changing winds and clouds

go uphill and downhill

to define a new world

Guancang Haixinghan

Microcosmic changes

sun moon star light

everything is connected

I travel through the online world

“See” the threat to be safe

Thousands of odes are endless, the lights of thousands of families shine on Shenzhou

hold your hand

Together we share weal and woe in the online world

For this scene

Drink the sky with you

I look to the top of the sky

Guarding your network is about security

Singing high and singing a great family and country aspirations reward

how many dreams

Also look at the people of our generation are all romantic

for the comer

Drink the sky with you

Produced by:Guangming.com, China Information Security Magazine, 360 Group

Producer:Young Valley

Director system:Zhang Ning, Wei Hua

General planning:Li Zhengwei, Li Gang

Coordinating:Liu Hao, Kong Fanxin, Wang Yihan, Xiang Jizhi

singing:Wind Sheng

Lyricist:little six

Composition:Zhou Mingcong/A trace

Arranger:Fu Hongyu

harmony:Chen Yongtao

read:Wind Sheng

Vocal Producer:Zhou Mingcong/A trace

Audio editing:Liu Hui

Mixing/Mastering:jodson

Recording studio:C02RecordingStudio

Producer:A [email protected]周明萌

Production team:“A Shallot” Music Team, Guangming Network Network Security Channel

MV production:Liu Hao

poster design:Zhang Lijiao

[

责编：张秋菊 ]