Guangming.com and others jointly launched the national style song “Meeting in the Wind” to celebrate National Security Education Day_Guangming.com

April 15, 2023 is the eighth national security education day for all. In order to strengthen national security education, enhance the awareness of network security among the whole people, and further implement the important idea of a network power, Guangming.com, “China Information Security” magazine, and 360 Group jointly launched the national style song “Meeting in the Wind” with the theme of network security.
2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The eighth National Security Education Day for All is based on the theme of “implementing the overall national security concept, enhancing national security awareness and literacy of the whole people, and consolidating the social foundation for a new development pattern guaranteed by a new security pattern”. In the information age, cyberspace has gradually become the “fifth space” after land, sea, sky and outer space. Cybersecurity is related to the long-term stability of the country, it is related to economic and social development and the well-being of the people, and it is an important part of national security. The national style songs skillfully integrate the concepts of network security and digital security, with a half-literary style and elegant artistic conception, showing the development achievements of my country’s new era of network security.
The song was produced by a small onion team and the network security channel of Guangming.com. The lyrics were written by Xiaoliu, the music was composed by a line, arranged by Fu Hongyu, sung by Feng Sheng, and Zhou Mingcong was the producer of a small onion. The works are based on the unique perspective of “post-90s” cutting-edge musicians and Internet media practitioners. The music style is mainly based on the diversified fusion of popular and classical styles. It presents a strong traditional Chinese cultural atmosphere and highlights the creative attitude of “inheritance and innovation”. In particular, the songs entrust the soul of traditional culture with Peking opera singing, realize the fusion and collision of “old” and “new”, and play the “national style and elegance” of network security in the new era.
“Meeting in the Wind”
——I would like to present this song to the Eighth National Security Education Day for All
Yin Qingfeng meet
Look up and see the changing winds and clouds
go uphill and downhill
to define a new world
Guancang Haixinghan
Microcosmic changes
sun moon star light
everything is connected
I travel through the online world
“See” the threat to be safe
Thousands of odes are endless, the lights of thousands of families shine on Shenzhou
hold your hand
Together we share weal and woe in the online world
For this scene
Drink the sky with you
I look to the top of the sky
Guarding your network is about security
Singing high and singing a great family and country aspirations reward
how many dreams
Also look at the people of our generation are all romantic
for the comer
Drink the sky with you
Produced by:Guangming.com, China Information Security Magazine, 360 Group
Producer:Young Valley
Director system:Zhang Ning, Wei Hua
General planning:Li Zhengwei, Li Gang
Coordinating:Liu Hao, Kong Fanxin, Wang Yihan, Xiang Jizhi
singing:Wind Sheng
Lyricist:little six
Composition:Zhou Mingcong/A trace
Arranger:Fu Hongyu
harmony:Chen Yongtao
read:Wind Sheng
Vocal Producer:Zhou Mingcong/A trace
Audio editing:Liu Hui
Mixing/Mastering:jodson
Recording studio:C02RecordingStudio
Producer:A [email protected]周明萌
Production team:“A Shallot” Music Team, Guangming Network Network Security Channel
MV production:Liu Hao
poster design:Zhang Lijiao
