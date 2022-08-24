The Treviso Stock Exchange has set the remuneration for the Prosecco doc fruit “The problem, on the other hand, will be the labor that is not there”

BELLUNO. Profitable prices for Glera grapes from Valbelluna. The grapes, as we know, are the basis for Prosecco.

The Treviso stock exchange set them yesterday, causing the producers to breathe a deep sigh of relief.

A kilo of glera, in the territories of Prosecco Doc, therefore also in those of Limana, Borgo Balbelluna and surroundings is quoted between one euro and 30 cents and one euro and 40.

Ten cents more per kilo, if it is organic grapes.

The harvest will start in the second week of September. The harvest will be of good quality, but a little poorer in quantity – these hours are forecast – at least 10, if not 15% less. There are some early varieties, those being harvested these days, which unfortunately also record a 20, even 25% less harvest.

Pinot is also grown in Alpago, as well as in Valbelluna and Feltrino. And in this area, as we know, the ‘Coste del Feltrino’ Consortium cultivates native vineyards, as well as some resistant varieties. «We do not have the prices of our grapes because we work them directly – explains the president Marco De Bacco -. On the other hand, we can say that the harvest of the first indigenous varieties will start around 10 September, at the latest before 15. The resistant vines, on the other hand, we will harvest them in the last ten days of September. In October the reds ».

The most recent rains have saved the grapes, both in quality and quantity, so – the Prosecco Doc Consortium states with regard to nil glera – we are already seeing that the sugar content is good as is the acidity. We are therefore in the presence of an important balance of sugars and acids. But be careful: unlike the forecasts, which gave a diluted harvest over time, this will be very concentrated, in the space of a week or a little more, according to the different territories. The problem, at this point, will be that of manpower: that there is none.