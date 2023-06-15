“Overcoming complexity with system integrators”

Telecommunication networks they are evolving and will continue to evolve at ever more relentless rates: billionaire investments are estimated over the next five years for the transformation of key infrastructures cloud ed edge. “In this context, the system integrator will carry out a vital role, helping organizations to shed light on the now vast technological offer and to understand which ecosystems and partnerships it is best to focus on over time”. Talking is Luca Rubaga, Managing Director at Sirti Digital Solutionsamong the speakers of the 2023 edition of Telco for Italy, on stage today in Rome.

The role of system integrators in an increasingly complex scenario

“It is first essential to understand cow technology evolves, given that the implementation of the solutions often requires a deep customization work. Each platform is linked to the ecosystem and architecture in which it is placed, and my experience tells me that being able to count on a good orchestrator who enriches any project with skills and certifications is essential for acspeed up the end-to-end digitization process. A path that is not only technological, but which, above all from the perspective of the green economy, it also implies the adoption of maintenance and diagnosis systems”.

The challenge of cybersecurity

Connected to this reflection there is obviously the theme of cybersicurezza. “We must acknowledge that the number of cyber attacks, as well as cyber threats, are set to increase,” Rubaga said. “The investments of companies have fortunately multiplied, but the question is more complex than one imagines. We need to get out of the traditional paradigm and focus on a real one security by design. So not only must each component of the infrastructure have embedded key and basic concepts to manage security, but it is also necessary to switch from an approach reactive to predictive and proactive. For the rest, it is not a matter of a direct battle”, commented Rubaga, “but of a continuous action that passes from network monitoring, and which implies advanced skills, often not available on the market. That’s why Sirti launched a master class to direct young talents towards this discipline. We are well aware that these are professionalisms that cannot be improvised, and for this reason our commitment is also aimed at building ecosystems and partnerships that help companies make up for the current lack of human resources”.

