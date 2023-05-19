MIMIT, allocated 400 million for the South to support the transition process of SMEs

New call for innovative entrepreneurial investments

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, has signed the decree establishing a new tender to strengthen the sustainable growth and the competitiveness from the PMI of the territories of the southern regions (Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Molise, Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia). The decree provides for the allocation of 400 million euros from the National Program “Research, Innovation and Competitiveness for the green and digital transition 2021-2027” (PN RIC 2021-2027).

The objective of the measure is to support the transition process of small and medium-sized enterprises in the Southern regions by encouraging innovative entrepreneurial investments, which make extensive use of digital technologies, according to the Plan Transition 4.0.

To have access to the incentive, the projects presented must include the use of enabling technologies (for example cloud, virtual reality) intended for the expansion of production capacity, the diversification of production, the creation of new products, or the modification of the existing production process or the creation of a new production unit.

For the purposes of assessing the financeability, the award scores for the projects concerning theenergy efficiency of the company and which allow energy savings of at least 5%, as well as for those aimed at introducing solutions related to thecircular economy.

Similar rewards are also recognized for projects that contribute to the achievement of the mitigation and adaptation objectives climate changes identified by article 9 of regulation (EU) no. 2020/852 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 18 June 2020, or for SMEs that have joined an environmental management or energy efficiency system or that have an environmental product certification.

Finally, the projects must envisage eligible expenses not less than a total of 750,000.00 euros and not more than 5,000,000.00 euros and be implemented in the regions of the Noon.

The public incentive will be able to cover up to 75% of the expenses deemed eligible with a subsidy divided into a contribution and in one subsidized financing.

“With the allocation of these new funds – underlined the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bear – we intend to support investments, made by small and medium-sized enterprises in the South, in innovative projects capable of ensuring sustainable growth and greater energy savings. Increasingly urgent issues also in light of the achievement of climate and environmental objectives that can no longer be postponed.