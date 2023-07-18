Home » Presentation of the results of the project “Grisù energy blue, towards a neighborhood energy community”
News

Presentation of the results of the project “Grisù energy blue, towards a neighborhood energy community”

by admin

PRESS CONFERENCE – Wednesday 19 July 2023 at 12 in the Arengo hall of the municipal residence of Ferrara

Wednesday 19 July 2023 at 12 the press conference for the presentation of the results of the “Grisù energy blue, towards a neighborhood energy community” project will be held in the Arengo hall of the municipal residence of Ferrara.

The Councilor for the Environment of the Municipality of Ferrara will intervene at the meeting with the press Alexander Balbonithe president of the Province of Ferrara Gianni Michele Padovani and the president of the Grisù Consortium Alessandro Canella.

