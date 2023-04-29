Minecraft Legends has exceeded 3 million players: update 1.17.28951 available

Minecraft Legends, the strategy game spin-off from Mojang, is already a hit. The authors have revealed that the game has passed the three million players across all platforms, i.e. PC, Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation. We don’t know the exact number of copies sold, given that the game is also on Game Pass, but in general it is a good result.

Via the Minecraft site, the team wrote: “It’s been less than two weeks since the release of Minecraft Legends and we are thrilled that our community can finally play it: beyond 3 million players have already experienced the legend first hand. Thanks to our community, we have also received many positive comments. We’re starting to address them in the first update of the game, which is arriving on all supported platforms today!”

The update in question is theupdate 1.17.28951 which takes care of improving matchmaking, now allowing us to play in the same team as our friends: just invite them to our lobby to make sure they are our allies. Also, the startup time after matchmaking has been decreased: instead of waiting 60 seconds after finding at least six players, it will now take ten seconds.

The 1.17.28951 update also improves the performance and stability, as well as crashes. Input latency has also improved on Switch. Loading speed has also been improved, again on the Nintendo platform. Finally, there have been some localization improvements in Arabic, Hebrew and fixed an issue with Japanese.

Mojang concludes by saying that feedback is always welcome. We leave you in conclusion to our review.