SC Paderborn wins confidently against Eintracht Braunschweig

Eintracht Braunschweig suffered the next setback in the relegation battle of the 2nd Bundesliga. At the start of the 30th matchday, Michael Schiele’s team lost 5-1 (0-2) at SC Paderborn and is still 14th in the table with 32 points.

Anthony Ujah scored the Braunschweig goal (53rd). Julian Justvan (26th), Raphael Obermair (45th + 1) and Sirlord Conteh (51st) had already made everything clear for East Westphalia, Dennis Srbeny screwed the result up with a brace (90th / 90th + 4). With the victory, the SCP can even have minimal residual hopes in the fight for promotion. The gap to Hamburger SV in relegation place three is six points for the time being, on the next matchday there will be a direct duel.

Worth seeing goal of Paderborn’s Justvan

In front of 13,266 spectators, Paderborn was the decisive team from the start. Justvan completed a cross from Obermair with a diving header, which is worth seeing, and shortly before the break the crosser was able to celebrate his second goal of the season himself.

Conteh made the preliminary decision after the change of sides and a nice move, Ujah’s ninth goal of the season in direct return came too late. Srbeny scored twice shortly before the end, comebacker Marvin Pieringer failed just before the final whistle with a penalty kick (90 + 4).

Braunschweig before an important home game

On Matchday 31, Braunschweig will play against competitor Sandhausen in their own stadium for important points in the fight against relegation (Sunday, May 7th, 2023 at 1.30 p.m.). Paderborn is a guest at HSV two days earlier (6.30 p.m.).