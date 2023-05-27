Home » Minibus carrying agricultural workers overturned in Karaman: Many injured
by admin
The accident is connected to the center in the evening hours. Akcasehir occurred near the town. According to the information obtained, the driver of the agricultural workers and whose driver has not yet been learned. 27 ABK 828 plate minibusAs a result of getting out of control while cruising, he crashed into the trees and fell to the side of the road. 16 people in the minibus were injured in the accident. The injured were removed by ambulances dispatched to the scene. Karaman Training and Research Hospital While he was being treated, it was learned that his health status was good.

An investigation into the accident has been initiated.

