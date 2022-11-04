Listen to the audio version of the article

Avoid the “pension ladder”, linked to the expiry at the end of the year of Quota 102 (leaving with 64 years of age and 38 of contributions), with a possible introduction of Quota 41 (relating to the years of contributions, with a minimum age still to be identify), and the confirmation of the current pension flexibility measures expiring in December, as the Female Option. A relaunch of active employment policies, especially in support of women and young people, and more generally of those who have lost their jobs and have to relocate. These are the priorities indicated by the Minister of Labor, Marina Calderone in the first table with the social partners.

A structural reform of the system pension

At 29 initials, between trade unions and employers’ associations met at the Ministry of Labor, Minister Calderone explained: “From January 1, 2023, without corrective measures, we will have the so-called social security staircase that at this moment could compress more the dynamism of the labor market than already presents critical issues. We are working to reconfirm some interventions and to evaluate how to introduce other forms of flexibility at the exit that are sustainable ».

For the minister, a “structural reform of the system” is needed that can “reorganize all social security management and also make order of many situations that do not guarantee protection to workers, regardless of the interventions in the budget law”.

On the merits, “Quota 41 could be a reference number, but we have yet to see how and with what conditionalities, together with the extension of the Woman Option and other tools”. The thought goes to the social bee.

Priority to young people and women to be included in the labor market

The other priorities, the minister continued, are those “of access to work for young people and women, of the return to work for those who have lost it, of active policies through the investment of the resources of the NRP and of the European structural funds. fully used “.

Navigator: no extension in sight

Citizenship income fits into this reasoning: «No one has ever said that those who cannot work will be left behind», he added «I don’t think this is the message that needs to be transferred. Instead, we need to convey the message that those who are in a position to work, or who will be through retraining processes, must find the right qualification. And this is the thought and also the activity that will have to be done »If there are changes to be made« in terms of new structure, controls, conditionalities, they must be used to improve the performance of workers’ entry ».

As for the thousand navigators, with the contract expired on October 31st, Minister Calderone reiterated that “their confirmation was not foreseen by the previous government and now neither an extension nor a re-negotiation is possible without a norm, which is not to the study of the ministry “.

Finally, a declaration of method: after the first face-to-face, with the social partners, there will be “a process of legislative work, which does not end with the Maneuver. The main issues will be addressed in specific discussion tables ».