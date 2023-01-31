While the former Vice Minister of Mines Belizza Ruiz affirmed that the minister of that office, Irene Vélez, does not have the preparation to be in office, the Attorney General’s Office announced that it summoned the former official to give testimony within the disciplinary process for the alleged irregularities related to the document released by the Ministry of Mines called “Balance of hydrocarbon contracts and resources available for the Just Energy Transition”.

As the former official indicated, “the minister does not understand how the system operates, and she does not know anything about energy, how that market works, she cannot contribute anything to these companies.”

Ruiz, who resigned from his position, assured that his name was put in the text that is under investigation to legitimize the figures and that he was always in complete disagreement with its publication.

He clarified that Minister Irene Vélez was the one who asked for his resignation and that he would also have thought of declaring his subsistence, but by order of President Gustavo Petro he did not do so.

On the other hand, the Disciplinary Investigation Chamber of the Attorney General’s Office announced that former Vice Minister Belizza Ruiz was summoned today to testify about the alleged irregularities in the report on hydrocarbons.

The Attorney General’s Office seeks to know Ruiz’s version of the possible failures that may have occurred in its preparation, subscription, use and subsequent publication, as well as the work inputs that served as a support for the public opinion.

Likewise, he announced that the former vice minister will give her testimony under the gravity of an oath, she will be the first of several officials who will be summoned by the control body, with the aim of identifying public servants or disciplinary individuals who have participated in the process. .

This statement will be made within the investigation that was opened against the Minister of Mines and Energy of ColombiaIrene Vélez, for the alleged inconsistencies that arose in the controversial report.

