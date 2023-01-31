Home Technology Xbox Series X | S announces revisions to host reference prices in Japan. It will be implemented from February 17.
Microsoft Japan Corporation announcesModify the reference price of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S currently on sale

A price increase of about 5,000 yen from February 17

Microsoftregularly assess the impact of local prices,to ensure reasonable consistency across regions, the revision of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S reference prices in Japan reflects this assessment.The result is based on the revision of the subject reference priceFriday, February 17, 2023more adaptable

  • Xbox Series X: 54,978 yen (tax included) → 59,978 yen (tax included)
  • Xbox Series S: 32,978 yen (tax included) → 37,978 yen (tax included)

It can be purchased at the current price until February 17, 2023 (Friday). There are more opportunities to buy these days, why not consider buying before the price is changed? For more information, visit the Japan News Center on Microsoft.com.

