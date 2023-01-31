A price increase of about 5,000 yen from February 17

Xbox Series X|S Xbox Official Site

Microsoftregularly assess the impact of local prices,to ensure reasonable consistency across regions, the revision of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S reference prices in Japan reflects this assessment.The result is based on the revision of the subject reference price Friday, February 17, 2023 more adaptable。

Xbox Series X: 54,978 yen (tax included) → 59,978 yen (tax included)

Xbox Series S: 32,978 yen (tax included) → 37,978 yen (tax included)

It can be purchased at the current price until February 17, 2023 (Friday). There are more opportunities to buy these days, why not consider buying before the price is changed? For more information, visit the Japan News Center on Microsoft.com.