Home Sports Tiger father has no dog daughter, Tian Liang’s daughter Tian Yucheng made a good start in her debut_Zhejiang Online
Sports

Tiger father has no dog daughter, Tian Liang’s daughter Tian Yucheng made a good start in her debut_Zhejiang Online

by admin
Tiger father has no dog daughter, Tian Liang’s daughter Tian Yucheng made a good start in her debut_Zhejiang Online

Tiger father has no dog daughter, Tian Liang’s daughter Tian Yucheng made a good start in her debut

2023-01-31 13:52:49

Source: Zhejiang Online-Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News

Reporter Cao Linbo

On January 31, Beijing time, the first round of the ITF Singapore J30 race started. Tian Liang’s daughter, Tian Yucheng, ushered in her debut in the youth competition. Her opponent is Dong Yizhuo, who is fighting locally. After two sets of contests, Tian Yucheng eliminated his opponent 2-0 and ushered in a good start for his debut in the individual youth competition.

The game was full of twists and turns. It was originally planned to be played on Monday, but it was postponed due to rain. On the first day, Tian Yucheng led the opponent 3-2, and the game was postponed to Tuesday. Fortunately, Tian Yucheng was not affected, and defeated his opponent in straight sets, with the scores of 6-3 and 6-1 respectively.

It is worth mentioning that this is Tian Yucheng’s first competition in the youth competition, and it is also her first appearance in the international arena. In this competition, Tian Yucheng will also cooperate with Singapore players to participate in the doubles competition.

Tian Liang and his wife Ye Yiqian have two children together. The eldest daughter Mori Die (Tian Yucheng) is now 14 years old, and the youngest son Mori Wan (Tian Chenyu) is 11 years old. Since appearing on the program “Where Are We Going, Dad?”, Sendie has shown super athletic ability. He practiced playing tennis since he was a child. He is very tall. When he was 12 years old, her mother revealed that Tian Yucheng was already close to 1.6 meters Now there is news that her height may have reached 1.7 meters, becoming a beautiful tennis girl.

See also  There is no reason for optimism!The 5-0 qualifying situation of the National Youth League is still severe, and the number one opponent in the final round is desperately fighting – yqqlm

Label:Tian Yucheng; teenagers; height; tennis
edit: Zhu Jiahong

Related Reading


You may also like

Messi, does the World Cup change everything? Here’s...

Fabio Quagliarella: his 40 years between diet, passions...

The national football team has no progress in...

Cobolli Gigli: “I hope Juve aren’t hit but...

Piqué’s girlfriend can’t handle the media pressure: hospitalization...

Vidal plays little but is criticized all the...

Giovanni Simeone between Naples, his wife Giulia and...

Greenwashing alert: that’s what it’s about. “Lack of...

Virtus Verona, football players convicted of gang rape...

Brazil, tragedy in minor football: the Vila Maria...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy