Tiger father has no dog daughter, Tian Liang’s daughter Tian Yucheng made a good start in her debut

2023-01-31 13:52:49





Source: Zhejiang Online-Qianjiang Evening News Hourly News





Reporter Cao Linbo

On January 31, Beijing time, the first round of the ITF Singapore J30 race started. Tian Liang’s daughter, Tian Yucheng, ushered in her debut in the youth competition. Her opponent is Dong Yizhuo, who is fighting locally. After two sets of contests, Tian Yucheng eliminated his opponent 2-0 and ushered in a good start for his debut in the individual youth competition.

The game was full of twists and turns. It was originally planned to be played on Monday, but it was postponed due to rain. On the first day, Tian Yucheng led the opponent 3-2, and the game was postponed to Tuesday. Fortunately, Tian Yucheng was not affected, and defeated his opponent in straight sets, with the scores of 6-3 and 6-1 respectively.

It is worth mentioning that this is Tian Yucheng’s first competition in the youth competition, and it is also her first appearance in the international arena. In this competition, Tian Yucheng will also cooperate with Singapore players to participate in the doubles competition.

Tian Liang and his wife Ye Yiqian have two children together. The eldest daughter Mori Die (Tian Yucheng) is now 14 years old, and the youngest son Mori Wan (Tian Chenyu) is 11 years old. Since appearing on the program “Where Are We Going, Dad?”, Sendie has shown super athletic ability. He practiced playing tennis since he was a child. He is very tall. When he was 12 years old, her mother revealed that Tian Yucheng was already close to 1.6 meters Now there is news that her height may have reached 1.7 meters, becoming a beautiful tennis girl.