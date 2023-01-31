Home Business Strong consumption during the Spring Festival stimulates demand for sugar
China Business News 2023-01-31 14:24:34

During the Spring Festival holiday, raw sugar rose sharply in the United States. There are two main reasons: 1. Mabang, the largest sugarcane producing area in India, may reduce production due to excessive rainfall affecting sugarcane growth; 2. Petrobras raised gasoline prices, or suppressed Brazil’s sugar ratio this year. During the Spring Festival, the travel scale of domestic residents has increased significantly compared with previous years, and the consumption of tourism and catering has been strong, which stimulates the demand for sugar. External raw sugar hype weather factors, strong domestic demand, more positive Zheng sugar.

