All motorcycles immobilized in the Valledupar parking lot will count

All motorcycles immobilized in the Valledupar parking lot will count

By Editorial EL PILÓN

Since last January 5th, the Management of the Valledupar Transport Terminal started an inventory to count how many motorcycles and cars are in the Valledupar immobilized parking lot.

As the manager explained, Andres Camilo Castrothe accompaniment of control entities such as the Attorney General’s Office and the Comptroller’s Office, among others, to make follow up on the result.

Likewise, the personnel and the security company in charge of monitoring the immobilized parking lot were changed. “We are strengthening the processes and putting the house in order”Castro noted. With the inventory, in addition to knowing the number of vehiclesavoid cases of disappearance of motorcycles.

According to previous reports, with more than 8,000 vehicles inside, the municipal parking lot is ‘collapsed’. Motorcycles and cars piled up are under the sun and water in the place, waiting to be removed by their owners, however, some of them have more than 5 years immobilized.

Lastly, the manager maintained that the idea is to make electronic billing when people claim their cars. “With this we promote transparency and avoid manipulation of invoices.”

