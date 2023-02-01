The Ministry of Agriculture and the Colombian Agricultural Institute, ICA, announced that the resolution will be issued that prohibits the registration and definitive use of pesticides that have fipronil as an active ingredient.

This decision was made at the technical committee set up to comply with the ruling of the Court of Cundinamarca that ordered action to be taken in favor of pollinators.

The resolution is based on the technical study carried out by Agrosavia that determined that fipronil is an insecticide whose indiscriminate use has caused the death of bees and the disappearance of hives, which are crucial to maintain the balance in ecosystems given its fundamental role in the plant pollination. The investigation showed that Quindío, Huila, Cundinamarca, Meta and Cesar are the five departments in which the most bee deaths were reported in the last year.

Bees play a valuable role, because dynamic agriculture is needed. In this transition, sustainable agriculture must be carried out with actions and good practices. This is the commitment so that the beekeeping sector is in the place it deserves in the entire production chain and make the country a world power in world food production.

A period of 12 months will be given to discuss replacement alternatives and the depletion of existing inventories of products that contain this active ingredient and are marketed in the country.

During the technical table, it was explained that there are different alternatives to the insecticide fipronil so that they can be analyzed for a year and thus offer options to growers.

Source: Ministry of Agriculture

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

