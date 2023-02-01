Home Health Covid, reinfections are increasing. Here’s who’s at risk the least
Covid, reinfections are increasing. Here’s who’s at risk the least

The new Covid infections officially drop, reinfections increase. As for the former, according to the latest monitoring by the Gimbe Foundation, in the week of 20-26 January 2023, compared to the previous one, they decreased by 26.5%, as well as hospitalizations and deaths. But the accounts do not add up. Because on the other side, that of those who fall ill again, the numbers are growing.

The most recent data on reinfections, which dates back to the period 16-22 January, is causing concern: the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health, which accompanies the weekly monitoring on Covid in Italy, speaks of a growth in cases of people who, already affected by the virus, they fell ill again: from 24.9 to 27.8%.

