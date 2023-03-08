The Colombian Defense Minister, Ivan Velasquez He was in the news for his answers to the Attorney General of the Nation, after she left the issue of the police officers detained in San Vicente del Caguan on the air. Faced with this situation, the Ministry of Defense He spoke of that previous investigation that is carried out by this procedure.

Given the situation, Velásquez wants to clarify the situation that occurred in Caguan, where around 78 police officers and several Emerald Energy workers were detained by peasant demonstrations, where the Army had to intervene to dissipate the situation in that part of the country.

Regarding this issue, the Ministry of Defense He told Prosecutor Cabello to carefully and objectively review the situation experienced in Caguan last week, in order to determine if he or the Army followed the proper procedure for the release of the detained police officers.

For Iván, the support he received from the uniformed officers who were in the area was very important, in addition to talking with them in Neiva. “I highlight that attitude of the police officers who, in the midst of the circumstances, demonstrated courage, control, and the ability to overcome a situation as complicated as this one”Velasquez commented.

“It is very easy to say it from Bogotá”the Ministry of Defense told Cabello, to which he stressed the situation that the peasants experienced at that time, thanks to the breach of a 2019 agreement, for which his annoyance with the current government was evident, since it has been four years and important decisions are not made for the community.

What argument did Iván Velásquez use for his defense?



Faced with the death of a sub-intendent in the peasant protests in Caguan, the Ministry of Defense He left some words that resonated with the people who heard his words, especially in the midst of this very complicated situation.

“Colombian society has to reflect: do we want a death as tragic as it could have been with the intervention of the military? The platoon commander told me that something much more serious could happen if they intervened. Can you imagine what that pitched campaign would have been like in those circumstances?