Ministry of Defense: “The murder of demobilized FARC has been reduced by 41%”

What figures did the Ministry of Defense give?

He broke down that of these affectations 24 were homicides, 13 attempted homicides and two forced disappearances and that “for the same period of the previous year there were 55 affectations.”

On the other hand, the head of the Defense portfolio assured that within the Government’s policy there is special attention for people who laid down their weapons.

He even explained that the Joint Strategic Transition Command is maintained, made up of 1,333 Army troops that protect the demobilized who live in the 24 former Territorial Spaces for Training and Reincorporation (ETCR).

In addition, the Police is also present developing prevention and care actions.

Velásquez explained that the ETCR had a duration of 12 years, until August 2019, but that despite the fact that these spaces lost legal validity, the security devices have been maintained because this is contemplated in the Ayacucho 2023-2026 campaign plan, the military strategy that accompanies the political intention of “total peace”.

The so-called “total peace” policy is the main flag of the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who intends to link various armed groups that operate in the country to start peace negotiations, although for the moment the ELN is the only one with that a formal dialogue has begun.

Similarly, Velásquez said that within security, which includes elements and conditions for human development and respect for human rights, 1,913 members of the Armed Forces were trained through virtual courses on early prevention, risk management, and overcoming the stigmatization of the population in the reincorporation process.