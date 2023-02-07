Home News MinTrabajo advances in the regulation of sex work
News

MinTrabajo advances in the regulation of sex work

by admin
MinTrabajo advances in the regulation of sex work

In Cartagena, the technical table for analysis of sex work was developed, in accordance with the duties of the Ministry of Labor in response to the need for regulation identified by the Constitutional Court, in accordance with ruling T-629, which states:

“The Ministry of Labor must prepare a regulation proposal that protects all those who practice prostitution legally.”

“As a government of Change, we are not only ensuring the rights of sex workers, but also complying with an order from the Constitutional Court. To advance in this purpose from the Directorate of Fundamental Rights of the Ministry, we met with representatives of trade unions and unions, who, based on the social dialogue where the ILO also participated, identified 5 fundamental points, among them, the possibility of creating a negotiation table and dialogue on the regulation of sex work and implement prevention and inspection mechanisms to identify the type of labor relations that are exercised”, assured the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez.

Among the needs that were identified is also reviewing hiring schemes, working hours and occupational health and safety risks, protection against harassment and violence, promoting mechanisms for a possible census of workers in the sector and the promotion of spaces for trade union training and understanding of the right to collective bargaining.

Comments

See also  Friends of the walks by Vincenzo Pignone: "We will not forget you"

You may also like

Collaborator of Atesa died in the middle of...

During the investigation in Haiyan County, Chen Wei...

Vehicles invade pedestrian space on Tumbacuatro street in...

Deaths in Turkey and Syria climb to more...

Landslides kill at least 40 in southern Peru

With the participation of a vallenata actress, they...

Spring comes to China’s Vientiane to update traditional...

Hydrocarbon companies speak out for blockades in Rubiales...

The 10 curious facts of ‘Ugly Betty’

They offer a reward for the murder of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy