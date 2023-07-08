MINUSMA presents its withdrawal plan to the Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs

Bamako, Mali, July 07, 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali and the Malian authorities have started consultations to jointly determine the Mission’s exit plan. The planning was discussed yesterday, 3 July 23, when a MINUSMA delegation composed of members of the working group set up to develop this plan and led by the Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG), El-Ghassim WANE , met the Malian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdoulaye DIOP, accompanied by his collaborators as well as the Chief of General Staff, General Oumar DIARRA, representing the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs. The meeting, held at the request of MINUSMA, discussed an orderly and safe withdrawal of the Mission by 31 December 23. The UN Mission delegation made a presentation on the process and the challenges it entails, and both parties agreed on the need for enhanced cooperation and coordination, in order to ensure the timely completion of the withdrawal process.

Several mechanisms will be put in place at the technical and political levels, with representatives from Mali and MINUSMA, to deal with the different aspects of the process, including the withdrawal of civilian and uniformed personnel, the transfer of tasks, logistics, security and strategic communication. SRSG WANE indicated that “MINUSMA, the United Nations, are determined to ensure the realization of this withdrawal plan within the deadlines which have been stipulated and for this we will need the accompaniment and support of the Malian State. . This first meeting illustrates this strong desire to move forward. Executing this exit plan is going to be a lot of work. We need to work closely together, a fairly strong collaboration which was specified in the resolution, such as agreeing on the mechanisms to be put in place to facilitate the implementation of the decision”, also underlined the Chief of the UN Mission. The Malian authorities have thus agreed to take all the necessary measures to facilitate urgent requests from MINUSMA in the meantime, as Minister DIOP stipulated: “there are a lot of things to do in a short time, which will require the mobilization of our teams to be able to respond promptly. We have agreed on what needs to be done and on the timetable that we must draw up immediately in order to be able to achieve this withdrawal at the indicated period of 31 December 23. A joint committee between MINUSMA and the government will meet within 48 hours to already be able to start work”.

MINUSMA, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali, was created by the United Nations Security Council in April 2013 through its resolution 2100, in order to support the political process in Mali and to help the country to restore peace and stability. On June 30, 2023, the Security Council adopted resolution 2690, which authorizes MINUSMA to begin a safe and orderly withdrawal from Mali.

