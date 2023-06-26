Home » MIRA and Union for the People join forces for the Regional elections
News

MIRA and Union for the People join forces for the Regional elections

by admin
MIRA and Union for the People join forces for the Regional elections

In a joint event, the MIRA Political Party and the Union for the People Party presented to public opinion a coalition for the upcoming local elections to be held on October 29. Both political movements will join forces and work together to achieve their common goals. During the event, both communities…

Exclusive content for subscribers

See also  Welcoming the spring and sending blessings into thousands of families to celebrate the New Year with joy and harmony-Benwang original-Ningde Channel of Southeast Net

You may also like

$100 million from the World Bank to support...

Is Sergio Luis Rodríguez the ideal accordion player...

registrations open — Cultural heritage

MasterCard Partners with Alipay to Launch New Service

For a more dignified and fair labor reform

Hamas: Approving the construction of 5,000 settlement units...

Lavoropubblico.gov, the interventions of the project for the...

[K콘텐츠, 일그러진 지갑下] Korean OTT pushed by Netflix…...

Nayib Bukele will again seek the presidency of...

Outlook, Libero and Virgilio: e-mail between hackers and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy