Football: Ibrahimovic, Tonali will make it in the Premier League and also well – Football

(ANSA) – BERGAMO, JUNE 26 – Sandro Tonali’s future in the Premier League? “He will make it”, word of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The former Rossoneri striker, returning from his farewell to football, spoke in Bergamo about his former teammate, on the sidelines of an event in the Nuova Farmacia Stadio in Bergamo. “Is he ready? Yes, I think so,” added Ibra on Tonali. “Of course, it depends on him. I made him understand the right mentality he must have in order to win, and he won. He has grown a lot with Milan, he has a great responsibility and still needs to grow, but he will make it in England, and he will he’ll do it well.” (HANDLE).



