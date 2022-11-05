Home News Miriam’s father: “My daughter in the morgue, the already free investor”
News

Miriam’s father: “My daughter in the morgue, the already free investor”

Miriam’s father: “My daughter in the morgue, the already free investor”

“My daughter in the morgue, the investor is already free. I wonder if the judge who released him has a daughter. ” This is the harsh reaction of Giovanni Ciobanu, the father of Miriam, the 22-year-old overwhelmed and killed the other night by a car driven by Alessandro Giovanardi, 23, who was found positive for alcohol and drugs.

Treviso, the 23-year-old who hit and killed Miriam Ciobanu comes out of prison: “Obligation to stay and ban on going out at night”

«The boy who killed Miriam has already been given his freedom back, he can lead a normal life. I went to the morgue today to see my daughter, he is having a great time, ”she continued.

As is known, the judge for the preliminary investigations of Treviso, accepting the requests of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed the arrest of the boy, ordering him to stay and the prohibition to leave the house after 8 pm.

“I’m not angry with anyone,” concludes father Ciobanu, “I just wonder if that judge has a daughter.”

Meanwhile, the girl’s funeral has been set for Monday 7 November at 3 pm in the church of Onè

