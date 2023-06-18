Mishay Ñan scholarships for indigenous students

SCHOLARSHIPS. –

The International University of La Rioja (UNIR) and the Cofuturo Foundation (civil society organization, born under the tutelage of UNIR), have announced the third call for the Mishay Ñan scholarships, to support the talent of the nationalities and indigenous peoples of Ecuador.

Third call for the Mishay Ñan scholarships.

The new edition receives the joint support of the Jatari Foundations of Loja and Sumak Kawsay of Bolívar and the Coordinator of Popular and Educational Community Media of Ecuador (CORAPE).

On this occasion, 10 Academic Excellence scholarships are offered that cover 100% of the tuition fee. Beneficiaries will be able to take online official master’s degrees of European quality taught at UNIR and recognized by the Secretary of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation (SENESCYT). These master’s degrees apply to 10 different study areas and are the following: University Master’s Degree in Social Intervention in Knowledge Societies, in Inclusive and Intercultural Education, in Digital Transformation, in Labor and Social Security Law, in Communication and Corporate Identity , in Educational and Family Guidance, in Financial Management and Management, in Management of Cultural and Natural Heritage, in Didactics of Mathematics in Secondary and Baccalaureate Education and in Digital Marketing.

The third edition extends to the entire national territory and is open from May 22 to June 21, 2023.

Mishay Ñan seeks to facilitate the access of indigenous communities to international higher education and shares the UNIR spirit of expanding access to education by breaking social and geographical borders.

The commitment of UNIR and Fundación Cofuturo to offer free aid to indigenous students of Ecuador, normally in unfavorable access situations compared to the rest of the population.

In October 2021, 10 Academic Excellence scholarships were awarded and more than 350 applicants participated. In 2022, second edition, 12 scholarships were awarded with the participation of 2,500 applicants.