Missing anesthesia services raises a wave of resentment in Tangier

The management of the University Hospital Center in Tangiers, announcing a request for offers to transfer anesthesia and resuscitation services to the private sector, within the framework of the delegated measure, sparked a great wave of indignation and resentment among health sector workers, considering it a step that “threatens the health security of citizens.”

The National Syndicate of Public Health expressed its denunciation of the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima University Hospital Center’s decision to exclude anesthesia and resuscitation services to the private sector, describing it as “a blow to the medical security of citizens.”

The union itself said, in a statement, that the decision to forfeit is “a step that clearly reveals the falsity of the officials’ rhetoric and claims of seeking to advance the health sector and value human resources.”

And she continued: “What the Director of the University Center in Tangier did is nothing but a dedication to the frenzied attack launched by the Ministry of Health on the rights and gains of men and women of health, and the beginning of the series opening the door of the health sector wide in front of the patrons, and what this means is the loss of the state’s sovereignty over a vital and sensitive social sector and a strike in privacy of data and information in the health sector, and a decrease in the quality of health services provided to patients,” as she put it.

For its part, the “Moroccan Association for Nursing Sciences and Appropriate Health Technologies” wrote to the Minister of Health and Social Protection to request him to “avoid the privatization of anesthesia and resuscitation services.”

The association said in its message: “Given the seriousness of the procedure, we invite you, the respected minister, to intervene urgently and give your orders to the director of the University Hospital Center Mohammed VI and members of the administrative council of the same center to immediately reverse the decision to miss the services of the anesthesia and resuscitation nurse.”

And she added that this decision “will have dire repercussions on all nursing professions and health technologies, and will inevitably generate frustration and negative effects in the hearts of all nurses and health technicians who absolutely reject the process of missing out on nursing services in all specialties.”

In its message, the association indicated that “the strategy and measures taken by the ministry to respond to and address shortages in human resources, specifically nursing and medical ones, do not include the model of missing out on nursing services to subcontracting companies.”