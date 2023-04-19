Home » Missing Javeriana student was found dead
The Javeriana University, where the young woman studied through a statement on her official Twitter account confirmed the information.

Authorities found dead María Paula Munevar, a young woman who had been missing for several days. The following is a statement from the Javeriana University, of which the young woman was a student.

«April 19, 2023. The Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and its educational community deeply regret the death of María Paula Munévar Olmos, a student of the Information Science, Library and Archival Sciences career, who was found dead. To Francia Olmos and Pedro Pablo Munévar, parents of María Paula; To your family, friends, loved ones and colleagues, we express all our solidarity and accompaniment.

Based on the investigations and the continuous search by the authorities and the security personnel of La Javeriana, María Paula was found lifeless in the northeastern area of ​​the University, which was, and is, closed due to winter conditions. The facts are being investigated by the corresponding authorities.

It is worth remembering that since last Thursday, April 13, the 23-year-old girl, María Paula Munevar López, was missing.

The young woman was a student at the Javeriana University, the daughter of a State Council official, and the last time she was seen she was wearing a yellow jacket, a blue jacket, light blue jeans, black tennis shoes, and blue-framed glasses with thick lenses.

In interviews with national media, her relatives expressed their confusion at the disappearance, since María Paula, the last time she spoke with her mother, told her that she was in Carrera 13, but her brother was able to trace the young woman’s computer and her location. It reflected that he was in San Victorino.

In the conversation that the young woman had with her mother, she stated that she was very out of place.

“Mommy, I’m completely out of place,” she told her mother. I told her to be calm. ‘Go to the same place and come back,’ she affirmed, but it is very strange, she was never in the bank there at the university. I don’t know, she went near San Victorino,” Francia, the mother of a young girl, said in an interview with Semana magazine.

It was also known that María Paula suffered from deep depression and repeatedly had to resort to drugs to deal with this disorder. She «she must take her medicines in the morning and at night and if she doesn’t, her hands and face and tongue begin to fall asleep. She indicated her mother with tear-filled eyes.

According to her relatives, the student was a sweet, tender girl, she radiated peace, and was extremely shy, she was finishing her last semester at the prestigious Pontificia Javeriana University.

