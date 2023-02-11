16
In the last hours, a man who was found dead was found dead by the authorities. missing since last Friday in Valledupar.
The victim was identified as William Araujo Calderon, a native of San Diego, Cesar. Apparently, Araujo was hit with a blunt object and found in the vicinity of the carrera 4, behind the DPA.
Calderón officiated as art teacher and the causes of death are research matter by the competent authorities.
News in development…
