No to Blanco on Domenica In. The Association of Radio and Television Services Users today presents an urgent warning to Rai to prevent the participation of the singer who was officially invited by Mara Venier to take part in the broadcast tomorrow. «A possible guest of Blanco on Rai1, after the serious events of Sanremo 2023 where the artist destroyed the scenography live, would be not only serious, but even dangerous – explains the Association – Rai and Mara Venier would in fact get the message across that whoever becomes the protagonist of acts of violence and destruction to the detriment of public goods should be rewarded with hosted on the flagship network and through the space granted by the public company.

Non-educational message

A highly harmful message especially for the younger ones, who could be driven to emulate Blanco’s crazy gesture ». For this reason, the Association of Radio and Television Services Users “presents today an urgent formal notice to Rai’s top management to prevent Blanco from participating in ‘Domenica In'”.

The outburst on stage

It was just past midnight when the first episode of the Festival had its blackout that will go down in history. Blanco was performing L’isola delle rose when all of a sudden while he was repeating the line like a mantra “but I wanted you to be mine, mine, mine” he started kicking the vases of roses on stage.

Five, six, seven, eight planters kicked right and left, then he lifted whole blocks of flowers into the air with his hands and threw them back to the ground, destroying them. A minute and a half of madness that Amadeus, for the first time in his life, was unable to stem, letting Blanco destroy half the stage. “Unfortunately I couldn’t hear it in the headphones and I didn’t hear my voice”, he spread his arms. “It wasn’t the voice and I still enjoyed it. The nice thing about music is that you don’t always have to follow a pattern. There are things that don’t go well, if you want I’ll do it again willingly, but I still tried to have fun”, shouted Blanco between surprised and spirited. Blanco received boos in the hall and Amadesu decided not to let him perform again.

Gianni Morandi arrived with a broom to remove the destroyed flowers and commented with great irony: “With all the beautiful music we listened to this evening you will see that tomorrow we will only talk about this”.

