Salvini cheers for Ultimo in Sanremo 2023

Salvini: San Remo? I support Last. Matteo Salvini, Deputy Prime Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and secretary, Lega said yesterday in the interview given to Monica setta for Il sorpasso di isoradio that, if he were to express his approval of a song competing at the 2023 festival, “he would bet on Ultimo”.

“I like Ultimo’s music and I also appreciate Gianluca Grignani”

