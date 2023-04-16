Mister H presents “Laburen” with the aim of raising awareness against corruption

Asuncion, National Radio.-With the intention of opening the eyes of young people in this period leading up to the general elections, the freestyle and trap singer, Mister H presents his new song, “Laburen”. According to the artist, the theme is a hymn against corruption.

The premiere on all digital platforms was very successful, despite the controversy of its lyrics. “We found many obstacles in the way of this material,” explained Mister H. He added that the recording of the video clip was a challenge because they could not find protagonists, since nobody wanted to put on the roles that were finally played by Seba Díaz and Bia Barrios.

He stressed that “Laburen” speaks of the consequences that citizens have to suffer due to the failures of a government that does not serve the people. He added that it is the clamor of those who have less and have to “row” day by day.

He mentions that the style of this song is RKT, a derivative of reggaetón that mixes cumbia villera with very powerful bass. He recalled that it emerged around 2010 in the suburbs of Buenos Aires as a dance music genre.

The video clip that accompanies “Laburen” was recorded in Asunción, under the direction of Michael Kovich Jr and Jesús Almada and the cameras of ElFotografoEse. The musical production was by JP IN THE HOUSE and the cover art is by Cioperdb.