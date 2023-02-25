Liliana Cardona Marín

The channeling of the La Víbora ravine, at the height of Mercamás, which in previous winter seasons repeatedly caused the flooding of Simón Bolívar avenue and with this left Santa Rosa de Cabal, Dosquebradas and Pereira incommunicado, has already begun to be a thing of the past, at least in the stretch before said Avenue.

The issue is that for the floods to end completely, Invías must do extensive work under the Avenida bridge, because the Dosquebradas mayor’s office is limited to intervene on it. With this delivery, the execution of works is completed due to public calamity No. 147 of 2019 and 024 of 2021, as Mayor Ramos said: “of 150 points that require attention, we intervened 19, we are still missing 131, but with the works that are going to be done in Valher, La Aurora Baja and the sports center in Japan, which is the Agua bonita contract, the issue will also be solved because of which people have suffered a lot and it will start in a month”.

How is this work constituted?

Jackson Moreno was the controller of the work and said that “For our company JRM Group it is proud to deliver the last work of which we were part. In this work front, 110 linear meters of the La Víbora stream were channeled, a wide development of 7.6 meters in length, every eight meters in its lower part has some Caisson of 2.5 meters driven in, the walls have an average height of 4.6 meters , it has a double steel grill and low permeability concrete was used”.

The controller also reported that between bridge and bridge, 300 linear meters of sediment were cleared, which was repeated over and over again throughout the year, due to the nature of the ravine that drags and drags. A control beam was also installed upstream to prevent scour and prevent the sheet of water from continuing to fall.

call to the community

It is embarrassing to have to write that on the opening day of a work, the mayor, the contractor engineer and the auditor report that they have already had to remove entire rooms and even old refrigerators from a natural tributary. And as if the above were not enough, they tell the guests that part of the grass for the emplacement was stolen the night before and that in the morning it also had dog feces.

This project also included guardrails and sections of platforms. In this sense, it is very important that the community does not abandon citizen oversight, but this time not to monitor resources, but to ensure the maintenance of works that help reduce risk factors for the inhabitants of the sector.

Works at critical points

Higuerón, Santa Teresita, Campestre D, Maracay, Gardens of Milan, Villa Molinos II, Unique Shopping Center, Frailes – Limonar, Frailes – Santa Mónica, Frailes – Villa Campestre, Cerezos – Tadaima, Buenos Aires, Colmenares, Villa Molinos I, Quintas del Bosque, Víbora, Mercamás sector.