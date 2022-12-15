Francesco Giorgi, Antonio Panzeri’s former assistant who worked for Pd MEP Andrea Cozzolino, confessed to Belgian investigators led by judge Michel Claise that he was part of an organization used by Morocco and Qatar to influence decision-making processes of the EU. He brings it back The evening this morning, citing court documents.

Francesco Giorgi confessed that his role was to manage cash. Companion of Greek MEP Eva Kaili, he was indicted and jailed by Judge Claise for corruption, money laundering and participation in a criminal organization.

“I did everything for money I didn’t need,” said the companion of Greek MEP Eva Kaili, one of the four arrested in the Belgian prosecutor’s investigation. Francesco Giorgi with his statements entered in the minutes on 10 December following his arrest admitted his responsibilities but also tried to protect his partner, the now dismissed vice-president of the European Parliament and mother of their 22-month-old daughter, asking that was released from prison. Giorgi said he regretted speaking to investigators and in the presence of his lawyer Pierre Monville. And he too admitted that he felt relieved to have that weight off his conscience.

According to the newspaper, Giorgi also indicated that he suspected that Andrea Cozzolino and Marc Tarabella, both MEPs of the S&D group, would have taken money through Antonio Panzeri. Morocco is allegedly involved in the suspected corruption affair through its external intelligence service, DGED. According to the documents consulted by the two newspapers – the newspaper continues – Panzeri, Cozzolino and Giorgi would have been in contact with Dged and Abderrahim Atmoun, the Moroccan ambassador in Poland.