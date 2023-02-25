On the Empoli-Naples field 0-2 DIRECT for the 24th day of Serie A

Red card for Mario Rui. Naples in 10 from 67′

Empoli – NAPLES 0-2 in the 27th minute! Osimhen network. Kvaratskhelia kicks around from the edge, Vicario tries to play but the ball ends up between Osimhen’s feet who deflects into the net in front of goal.

Empoli – NAPLES 0-1 in the 17th minute! Ismajli’s own goal. Kvaratskhelia serves Zielinski in the area who kicks from a tight angle in an attempt to serve Osimhen, Ismajli intervenes on the conclusion and deflects the ball into his own goal.

Probable formations

Empoli (4-3-1-2): 13 Vicar; 24 Ebuhei, 34 Ismajli, 33 Luperto, 65 Parisi; 32 Haas, 8 Henderson, 18 Marin; 35 Baldanzi; 19 Caputo, 9 Satriano (1 Perisan, 22 Ujkani, 6 De Winter, 4 Walukiewicz, 3 Cacace, 30 Stojanovic, 21 Fazzini, 5 Grassi, 55 Vignato, 14 Pjaca, 91 Piccoli). All.: Zanetti

Suspended: Akpa Akpro and Bandinelli

Be wary: none

Unavailable: Destro, Tonelli, Cambiaghi

Napoli (4-3-3): 1 Meret, 22 Di Lorenzo, 5 Juan Jesus, 33 Rrahmani, 6 Rui, 20 Zielinski, 68 Lobotka, 99 Anguissa, 21 Politano, 9 Osimhen, 77 Kvaratskhelia. (95 Gollini, 12 Marfella, 19 Bereszynski, 17 Olivera, 55 Ostigard, 3 Kim Min-Jae, 23 Zerbin, 91 Ndombele, 4 Demme, 70 Gaetano, 7 Elmas, 11 Lozano, 18 Simeone). All. Spalletti

Disqualified: none

Be wary: Kim Min-Jae

Unavailable: Raspadori

Referee: Ayroldi of Molfetta



