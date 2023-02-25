Home Health Serie A: Empoli-Napoli 0-2 LIVE and PHOTO
Health

Serie A: Empoli-Napoli 0-2 LIVE and PHOTO

by admin
Serie A: Empoli-Napoli 0-2 LIVE and PHOTO

On the Empoli-Naples field 0-2 DIRECT for the 24th day of Serie A

Red card for Mario Rui. Naples in 10 from 67′

Empoli – NAPLES 0-2 in the 27th minute! Osimhen network. Kvaratskhelia kicks around from the edge, Vicario tries to play but the ball ends up between Osimhen’s feet who deflects into the net in front of goal.
Empoli – NAPLES 0-1 in the 17th minute! Ismajli’s own goal. Kvaratskhelia serves Zielinski in the area who kicks from a tight angle in an attempt to serve Osimhen, Ismajli intervenes on the conclusion and deflects the ball into his own goal.

CLASSIFICATION

THE 24TH DAY

Probable formations

Empoli (4-3-1-2): 13 Vicar; 24 Ebuhei, 34 Ismajli, 33 Luperto, 65 Parisi; 32 Haas, 8 Henderson, 18 Marin; 35 Baldanzi; 19 Caputo, 9 Satriano (1 Perisan, 22 Ujkani, 6 De Winter, 4 Walukiewicz, 3 Cacace, 30 Stojanovic, 21 Fazzini, 5 Grassi, 55 Vignato, 14 Pjaca, 91 Piccoli). All.: Zanetti
Suspended: Akpa Akpro and Bandinelli
Be wary: none
Unavailable: Destro, Tonelli, Cambiaghi

Napoli (4-3-3): 1 Meret, 22 Di Lorenzo, 5 Juan Jesus, 33 Rrahmani, 6 Rui, 20 Zielinski, 68 Lobotka, 99 Anguissa, 21 Politano, 9 Osimhen, 77 Kvaratskhelia. (95 Gollini, 12 Marfella, 19 Bereszynski, 17 Olivera, 55 Ostigard, 3 Kim Min-Jae, 23 Zerbin, 91 Ndombele, 4 Demme, 70 Gaetano, 7 Elmas, 11 Lozano, 18 Simeone). All. Spalletti
Disqualified: none
Be wary: Kim Min-Jae
Unavailable: Raspadori

Referee: Ayroldi of Molfetta

Read the full article on ANSA.it

See also  the stock withdrawn, the product that cares about your health - Libero Quotidiano

You may also like

that’s what it’s all about

Empoli Napoli 0-2: goals and highlights from the...

The story of “Aunt Caterina”, the taxi driver...

Gym – Bauscia Cafè

Two young mountaineers from Bergamo fall on the...

Direct Empoli-Naples 0-2: Osimhen doubles

he visited him morning and evening at the...

EU, in the tenth package of sanctions against...

Abdominal diastasis: what it is, risk factors, symptoms...

«With his gallantry he will have let my...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy