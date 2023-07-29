Miyerlandi, the candidate with the most signatures

After the registration of candidates for the Mayor’s Office of Cali, Miyerlandi Torres highlighted that she was the candidate who gathered the most signatures to endorse her aspiration to the first position in the city.

The former Secretary of Health, who registered on behalf of the citizen movement “A rebirth for Cali”, presented 213,647 signatures to the electoral body.

“Roberto Ortiz and Alejandro Éder, the other candidates who are in the top 3 of the majority of vote intention surveys, delivered 200,000 and 120,000, respectively,” the candidate stressed.

For Torres, being the candidate for Mayor of Cali who collected the most signatures shows that hers is indeed an independent aspiration:

“There are no traditional political structures here, we did not collect signatures to later register with endorsements from political parties, each signature represents the trust of a citizen, and in our case there are more than 213,000 people from Cali who gave us their support in the first phase, but now that the electoral campaign officially begins there will be more”.

In this sense, Miyerlandi Torres described it as disrespectful that other campaigns launch messages insinuating that he will not continue with his candidacy.

“The citizen support shown by our signatures encourages us to continue, also in no serious survey do I come down from third or second place,” added the candidate.

“How come they want to make it look like the candidate who has the most signatures is going down and they don’t include her in the polls! That is disrespectful, they want to make it seem as if she was declining and what I have is more drive, more desire and more support from the people, ”said the former Secretary of Health of Cali.

Ranking of Candidates by Firms

In order from most to least, this is the ranking of the candidates for the Mayor’s Office of Cali, according to the number of signatures they presented to the Registrar’s Office:

Miyerlandi Torres delivered 213 thousand; Roberto Ortiz, 200 thousand; Diana Rojas, 165 thousand; Wilson Ruiz, 160 thousand and Alejandro Eder, 120 thousand. Now everyone’s challenge is to turn those signatures into votes.

